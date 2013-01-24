* Apple needs China more than ever, but obstacles aplenty
* Should resist temptation to make cheaper iPhone - analyst
* China Mobile deal may not be till 2013 - analysts
By Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, Jan 25 Apple Inc's third
straight disappointing quarter signals an urgent need for the
global technology leader to drum up new revenue - and China may
provide the answer.
Now more than ever, analysts say, Apple needs to get it
right in the world's most populous country, where it ranks only
sixth in annual smartphone sales and Samsung Electronics
remains the runaway leader.
Apple's best plan of attack remains securing a deal with the
country's top mobile carrier by far, China Mobile Ltd.
It also needs to push the development of more localised apps and
extend installment financing to bring its pricey smartphones
within the reach of an urban populace with an average annual
income of just $3,500.
But it should resist the temptation to just put out a
cheaper iPhone, some analysts say. Introducing a long-rumored
lower-cost version of the gadget could backfire by diluting
Apple's premium brand - one of its most valuable assets.
"If you think of Apple, it's like a bright star in the
galaxy, shining so brightly and everyone is looking at it. But
it might have dimmed a bit as other stars such as Samsung
have popped up," said TZ Wong, an analyst at
research firm IDC.
"I don't think it's in Apple's interest to further dim its
star power by stepping into the low-end segment."
With Apple's product pipeline guarded with the same zeal
accorded state secrets, some analysts are focusing instead on
what the world's largest technology company needs to do to
finally become a major player in the world's No. 2 economy.
While iPhone sales leapt 60 percent last quarter, investors
worry that, in the longer term, the company may be pricing
itself out of a golden opportunity while Samsung and local
rivals from Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to ZTE
blanket the market with cheaper phones that rival
the iPhone in quality and usability.
A deal with China Mobile, the world's largest mobile phone
carrier with more than 700 million users, will prove
instrumental but analysts say that may not happen until the
issuance of 4G wireless licenses, which could take place later
this year or even in 2014.
"The competitive landscape has definitely cranked up a few
notches from a year ago. So there is more urgency for Apple to
explore its ways to grow," IDC's Wong said.
CEO Tim Cook has made it no secret that China is an area of
intense focus for the iPad and iPhone maker, especially given
the still-low penetration across the country of smartphones and
tablets. Apple has said it will continue to expand its retail
network there, and in January, Cook flew to Beijing for at least
the second time in a year, to meet with pivotal carrier China
Mobile.
A STAR IS DIMMED
On Wednesday, Apple missed revenue forecasts for the third
straight quarter after iPhone sales came in below expectations,
fanning fears that its dominance of consumer electronics is
slipping.
Apple's revenue in China, including neighbouring Hong Kong
and Taiwan, totalled $7.3 billion in the December quarter, up 60
percent from a year earlier.
But there are signs that Apple's vaunted cachet in the
world's most populous nation is waning.
Recent product launches for the mini-iPad and the iPhone 5
have drawn a relatively subdued response from Chinese consumers,
in stark contrast to the fist-fights and egg-hurling at its
Beijing store a year ago when sales of the iPhone 4S were
delayed.
Since the iPhone 5 went on sale in mid-December,
transactions have fallen by half, according to the Taobao Index,
the consumer research data website of Internet giant Alibaba
Group.
The iPhone is also losing out as consumers opt for bigger
screens to watch Chinese soap operas while travelling on trains,
or affordable smartphones in the sub-1,000 yuan ($160) category
made by local vendors.
"When I started using a bigger screen, there was no turning
back for me. Small screens don't work anymore," said a business
executive surnamed Wen, as he swiped the screen on his Samsung
Galaxy Note during lunch in Beijing.
Around half of the more than 60 million smartphones shipped
in China in the third quarter last year had screens that were
bigger than 4 inches, based on IDC's latest figures. The iPhone
5 comes with a 4-inch screen, while the Galaxy Note II's screen
is 5.5 inches.
Also, local vendors such as Coolpad smartphone maker Yulong
Computer Telecommunication Scientific (Shenzhen) Co Ltd, which
offers cheaper alternatives, and Meizu Technology Co Ltd, known
for its minimalist designs, have seen its legion of fans grow.
Price is a key factor, especially in the Chinese market
where around 80 percent of the more than one billion mobile
phone users are still on 2G networks.
On the online Taobao website, Coolpads and low-end models
made by Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp
are selling at below 1,000 yuan, a sweet
spot for many consumers switching from basic phones to
smartphones.
Apple has moved to address that, partnering with China
Merchants Bank to offer financing and installment options so
that buyers can pay with the bank's credit card when they shop
online, media reports said.
Finally, expanding the number of applications customized for
China will help grow Apple's market share but that might need
tighter collaboration with Chinese companies, such as Baidu Inc
and Tencent Holdings Ltd.
"Consumers will definitely welcome closer cooperation
between Apple and Chinese tech firms to customise the iPhone for
the use of apps such as Tencent's WeChat," said Frederick Wong,
executive director of Avant Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd,
a fund that invests in Apple-related options.