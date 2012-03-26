SAN FRANCISCO, March 26 Apple Inc Chief
Executive Tim Cook met government officials in Beijing on Monday
as the consumer electronics company looks to expand in the
region.
Cook, who took over from recently deceased co-founder Steve
Jobs, is on his first trip to the country since becoming CEO in
August, Apple said without elaborating on his meetings.
The CEO is no stranger to China, the world's largest mobile
market and a key growth area for the makers of the iPhone and
iPad. As the former chief operating officer, he helped set up a
sprawling supply chain centered on Asia, with a heavy presence
in China.
Cook has said previously that Apple has merely scratched the
surface in China and is looking to expand. It now has only five
stores in the country from where it sells iPhones and other
products, although it does sell through more than a hundred
resellers.
Apple has deals in place with China Telecom and Unicom to
sell its iPhone in the country, and other major carriers - such
as China Mobile - are looking to clinch deals with the
California company.
Cook's visit also comes as the company wages a legal battle
with a local company over the iPad trademark. The long-running
dispute with Proview - a bankrupt technology company - over the
ownership of the trademark is now making its way through the
court system in China.
(Reporting By Poornima Gupta; editing by Andre Grenon)