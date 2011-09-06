SHANGHAI, Sept 6 Apple Inc said on
Tuesday it will open its first Hong Kong retail store this
quarter and is targeting another Shanghai store opening by the
end of the year.
Apple, which has four stores on mainland China, will open
its Hong Kong store in the International Finance Centre this
quarter, said Carolyn Wu, a Beijing-based Apple spokeswoman.
Wu also said Apple will open another Shanghai Apple store by
the end of the year.
Apple, whose iPad and iPhone are among the most pirated
gadgets in China, recently saw its retail experience ripped off
by copycats in Kunming city.
Apple is striving for greater growth in China via the
expansion of its Apple Store network and the roll out of cheaper
iPhones.
The Asia-Pacific -- which accounts for about one-fifth of
Apple's total revenue -- and Greater China, in particular,
helped Apple's revenue surge 82 percent to $28.6 billion in the
April-June quarter.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)