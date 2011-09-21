HONG KONG, Sept 21 Apple Inc has been
granted 40 patents in China, which will help the maker of
iPhones and iPads gain more intellectual property protection in
the country, the China Daily reported on Wednesday.
Apple, whose mobile devices are among the most pirated
gadgets in China, was granted the patents on Sept. 9, the report
said.
The patents cover 37 of its products including the iPhone,
iPad and MacBook Air, and the architecture of its three stores
in Shanghai, the newspaper said, quoting Patently Apple, a
company blog focusing on IP news.
Most of the new patents were related to aspects of its
mobile phones, such as user interface and speaker technology,
according to the report.
Apple has been involved in numerous lawsuits with handset
manufacturers, including South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd and Taiwan's HTC Corp .
Earlier this week, a source told Reuters that Samsung
Electronics was considering legal action to block sales of
Apple's new iPhone, in what could be its strongest step to
defend against claims by the U.S. company that it had copied its
product designs.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)