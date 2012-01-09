SHANGHAI Jan 9 A group of Chinese authors
has sued Apple Inc for 11.9 million yuan ($1.9 million)
in compensation for allegedly providing copyright-infringing
books for download through its online store, Chinese financial
magazine Caixin reported.
The group behind the lawsuit has been lobbying Apple for
months to remove copyright-infringing books from its App Store.
The group of nine authors, under the mantle of the China
Written Works Copyright Society (CWWCS), sued Apple in Beijing's
No. 2 Intermediate People's Court for copyright infringement of
37 works, Caixin reported on Friday.
Over the years, the lobby group has waged similar
high-profile battles with Baidu Inc and Google Inc
over their online book products.
The CWWCS said no one was available to comment for this
article. An Apple spokeswoman was not immediately available for
comment. Calls to the Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court
were not answered.
($1 = 6.3095 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)