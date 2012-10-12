(Corrects third paragraph in March 29 story to say factory is
in Henan province, not Hebei)
SHANGHAI, March 29 Apple Inc's Tim
Cook, on his first trip to China as the chief executive officer,
has visited an iPhone production plant run by the Foxconn
Technology Group, which is being accused of improper labour
practices.
China is the world's largest mobile market and already
Apple's second-biggest market overall, but its growth there is
clouded by issues ranging from a contested iPad trademark to
treatment of local labour.
Picture handouts dated March 28 and e-mailed to Reuters show
Cook seen smiling and meeting workers in the newly built Foxconn
Zhengzhou Technology Park in the central province of Henan. The
facility employs 120,000 people, the handouts said.
Foxconn is a major part of Apple's global supply chain,
assembling most of its iPhones and iPads, but has been hit by a
string of worker suicides in recent years that activist groups
blame on tough working conditions.
The group is the Taiwan parent of Hong Kong-listed Foxconn
International Holdings and Taiwan-listed Hon Hai
Precision.
Cook took the reins at Apple in August after the death of
the firm's visionary founder, Steve Jobs. His closely guarded
itinerary has included talks with Vice Premier Li Keqiang,
Beijing's mayor and a visit to one of Apple's two stores in the
capital.
On Wednesday, state media reported that China's vice premier
promised Cook the country would boost intellectual property
protection.
"To be more open to the outside is a condition for China to
transform its economic development, expand domestic demands and
conduct technological innovation," the official Xinhua news
agency cited Vice Premier Li Keqiang as saying.
Apple has tie-ups with China Telecom and China
Unicom to sell its iPhone, with the only other Chinese
carrier, China Mobile, the country's biggest mobile
operator, also looking to clinch a deal.
Apple is embroiled in a long-running dispute with Proview -
a financially weak technology company that claims to have
registered the iPad trademark - that is making its way through
Chinese courts and threatens to disrupt iPad sales.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)