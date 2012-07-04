By Melanie Lee
| SHANGHAI, July 4
SHANGHAI, July 4 Apple Inc has more
retail stores in Pennsylvania than in all of China - where it
earns a fifth of its revenue - and a slow pace of expansion may
cost the firm more than just sales.
Apple's six stores in Greater China are routinely packed,
and customers often wait in long lines for iPhone repairs.
Scalpers are known to camp out to be first in line for new
products, which they then re-sell for a tidy profit.
The California company is notoriously fastidious when it
comes to its flagship stores, and has said it is taking its time
in China to ensure it secures the right locations. But its
retail expansion has fallen well short of its own goals.
In 2010, Ron Johnson, then-Apple's retail head, forecast the
company would have 25 stores in China by this year.
"There's certainly more demand than Apple can serve with
their store footprint currently," said Torsten Stocker, a
partner at business strategist Monitor Group.
The clamour for Apple products has spawned a bustling grey
market where smuggled goods are peddled by unauthorized
re-sellers. Co pycat Apple stores have popped up in smaller
cities that don't have the real thing.
The Apple frenzy will only intensify now that the company
has agreed to pay Proview Technology (Shenzhen) $60 million to
settle a lawsuit over the iPad trademark, freeing it up to sell
its latest tablet computer.
Apple has two retail stores in Beijing, three in Shanghai,
and one in Hong Kong. Chinese government officials said last
month the company is looking to open two more in the major
cities of Chengdu and Shenzhen.
In Pennsylvania, a state with a population of 12.7 million,
Apple has eight stores, including three in the city of
Pittsburgh alone. The population of China is 1.3 billion.
Apple declined to comment for this story.
HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE
The shortage of retail stores and authorised re-sellers
leaves ample room for unlicensed re-sellers to move in. Bad
consumer experiences at these unauthorised shops are common and
they run the risk of eventually eroding confidence in Apple's
products, said David Wolf, chief executive of Beijing-based
consultancy Wolf Group Asia.
If Apple doesn't expand its network of stores and authorized
re-sellers, it "loses not only near-term sales, it also
endangers the sustainability of its success in China," he said.
Apple products can also be bought online in China, but many
consumers prefer to buy at the store after testing the product.
Its flagship stores in China are packed with people
tinkering with the company's latest gadgets, even on weekdays.
Last October, Apple's Chief Financial Officer Peter Oppenheimer
said the China branches were the highest trafficked and among
the highest revenue stores for the company.
Demand for new Apple products is so high that earlier this
year scalpers queued overnight outside a Beijing store for the
latest version of the iPhone 4, only to pelt it with eggs after
Apple decided against selling the phone at the store because of
security concerns.
Apple competes with Samsung Electronics as well
as homegrown Chinese technology firms Huawei and ZTE
Corp in China's fast-growing smartphone sector.
The pace of retail expansion may not be dictated entirely by
Apple. Red tape often hampers foreign firms' expansion plans in
China, and that may be holding back growth.
"There are complications around opening stores in China that
you don't get in Western countries," said Andrew Milroy, vice
president of ICT Research for Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan
in Singapore.
(Additional reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Hong Kong; Editing by
Kazunori Takada, Emily Kaiser and Ian Geoghegan)