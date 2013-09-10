By Yimou Lee and Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, Sept 11
HONG KONG, Sept 11 Apple Inc's millions
of Chinese fans will celebrate the near-simultaneous launch of
the latest iPhone in China and the United States, but one group
will have little to cheer - the smugglers.
An early launch of Apple's latest smartphone in China is
expected to stifle a thriving grey market worth billions of
dollars a year built around smuggling from Hong Kong, where in
the past the U.S. tech giant's gadgets have gone on sale months
before they reach official channels in the mainland.
Smugglers also worry that once Apple and China Mobile Ltd
sign a long-awaited deal it will snatch away more
business with the carrier's heavily subsidised smartphones.
"Of course it will affect our business in some way. If
people can buy it at the official stores soon, why will they
still want to buy it here?" said Huang Kaidi, a shopkeeper in
China's southern city of Shenzhen, who has been selling iPhones
smuggled from Hong Kong since the phone debuted in 2007.
"But price is still our advantage. Our price will still be
cheaper and consumers are always looking for cheaper ones," said
Huang, one of the hundreds of shop owners squeezed in the dimly
lit, smoke-filled electronics marketplace.
The unveiling of Apple's latest phone this week comes as the
company is grappling with falling sales in Greater China, its
second-largest market, due to the narrowing technology gap with
cheaper Chinese rivals and as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
keeps up a steady stream of new models across all
price ranges.
When the iPhone 5 was launched last September, Chinese
authorities only gave the green light for sales at Apple stores
and authorised resellers in December, giving smugglers an
advantage of several months to lure die-hard fans.
A weak Hong Kong dollar and virtual tax-free regime also
helped create a lucrative arbitrage opportunity.
Roughly 70 percent of iPhones and iPads sold in Hong Kong,
or $4-5 billion of Apple's annual sales of $6-8 billion in the
Chinese territory, land up in China via either the grey market
or mainland tourists' purchases, according to analysts.
BEIJING FIRST
This time, things will be different.
On Wednesday, for the first time, Apple is holding an event
in Beijing hours after the U.S. unveiling of its latest iPhone,
underscoring the importance of the Chinese market.
Two of Apple's carrier partners - China Unicom and
China Telecom - have already said they will carry the
newest iPhone models within days of their launch.
China Mobile, the world's biggest carrier by subscribers, is
expected to seal a deal with Apple shortly after the launch,
some industry executives said.
"Once China Mobile signs a contract with Apple, that will
also take away some business from the grey market," said Bryan
Wang, an analyst with Forrester Research in Beijing.
While the early launch is seen hampering the smuggling
trade, it won't wipe it out totally.
"The market will not be fully diminished because a sizeable
portion of consumers on the Chinese operators' network will
still want to buy a new phone themselves before their contract
runs out," Wang said.
Consumers on pre-paid tariffs will have to buy the phones
without the operators' subsidies if they cannot wait for their
contract to run out.
So while the smugglers are losing out on the time advantage
and price premiums, they are still taking no chances.
Laying the groundwork for Wednesday's launch, an ad posted
on Alibaba Group's Taobao.com offered: "Hong Kong
students to help you buy iPhone 5, 5S, 5C", with the latest
editions priced at 5,000-7,000 yuan ($820-$1,100) apiece.
Student "mules" from Hong Kong typically carry iPads in
their schoolbags or strap iPhones around their waists and ankles
each time they cross the border.
In Shenzhen, smugglers promise to have the new iPhones at
their counters as soon as it is launched in Hong Kong.
"Come again on the day of the launch. I guarantee the goods
will arrive from Hong Kong by early afternoon. In the meantime,
why don't you consider getting an iPhone 5? I'm selling them
real cheap to get rid of my leftover stock," said a Shenzhen
shopkeeper surnamed Zhou, selling iPhone 5 models at a 25
percent discount.