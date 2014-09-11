(Adds comments from microblog users in China)
By Gerry Shih
BEIJING, Sept 11 Millions of people in China,
increasingly a critical pillar of Apple Inc's business,
may have to wait until the year-end before they can buy the new
iPhone 6.
Although the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will go on sale on
Sept. 19 in the United States and other markets, Apple is yet to
set a release date for China, the world's biggest smartphone
market. China Mobile, the key distributor of the new
iPhone with more than 700 million subscribers on its sprawling
network, declined to comment.
At China Mobile's Beijing branch, two customer service
representatives and a sales agent told Reuters they had received
a staff-wide memo on Thursday morning informing them that the
phones would not be shipped until "the end of the year." The
memo could not be verified by Reuters.
But if the year-end projection were true, then the staggered
global debut would be a departure from one year ago when Apple
released the iPhone 5s and 5c simultaneously in 11 countries and
territories including the United States, China, Hong Kong, Japan
and Germany.
By late Thursday, rumours that the iPhone could be delayed
until December had begun spreading on the Chinese social network
Weibo. Many "huangniu" - salespeople who smuggle iPhones into
mainland China from Hong Kong at a price - also started to tout
devices for sale from late September.
Chinese media speculated on Thursday that Apple had not yet
received a routine certification from the Ministry of Industry
and Information Technology (MIIT), which inspects new
smartphones before they are allowed on Chinese carrier networks.
The ministry website, which notifies the public of newly
approved phone models, did not list the new iPhones as of
Thursday. If the MIIT certificate were the only hurdle, iPhone
sales could theoretically begin as soon as they are approved.
Adding to the confusion this week was a page on Apple's
website that said consumers in Australia, China, Hong Kong and
Singapore would be able to buy the new iPhones on Sept. 26 as
part of the first wave of sales in Asia.
In an overnight edit, Apple deleted the reference to the
date and removed China altogether from the list of Asian markets
to receive imminent iPhone shipments.
DIFFERING ACCOUNTS
The speculation over the release date comes at a time when
Apple increasingly relies on China, which now carries Apple's
phones on all of its three network service providers including
China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong.
The April-June quarter saw a 50-percent year-on-year surge
in iPhone sales in China, effectively salvaging an otherwise
lacklustre second quarter for the Cupertino-based company.
Apple declined to comment on its release plans, saying only
that "China is a key market for us and we will get there as soon
as possible".
Third-party sellers and sales representatives at China
Mobile's Beijing branch said the launch date had been pushed
back from when they had expected, but offered differing accounts
of when the phone would go on sale.
A spokeswoman for China Mobile could not confirm whether
there had been a staff-wide notice saying the iPhone 6 would
only start shipping at the year-end, or otherwise provide
comment.
China Unicom and China Telecom could not be reached for
comment.
"Darn, what should I do?" lamented one user named Super
Jiang on Weibo, China's biggest microblog. "I'm miserable.
Should I grab a Hong Kong version or wait until the end of the
year for a mainland version?"
Although Apple has never officially announced a release date
in China, Chinese carriers had stoked excitement in recent weeks
by taking tens of thousands of pre-orders for an unnamed device
accompanied by a not-so-subtle number "6" graphic.
Apple's status in China has been the subject of speculation
after reports emerged last month that the government has banned
Apple products from official use. The reports were later found
to be inaccurate.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih and Beijing newsroom; Editing by
Stephen Coates and Ryan Woo)