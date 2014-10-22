BEIJING Oct 22 Apple Inc Chief
Executive Tim Cook discussed user data security at a meeting on
Wednesday with a top Chinese government official in Beijing, the
official Xinhua news agency reported.
The meeting comes days after a Chinese web monitoring group
published a report saying Apple users in China have been
targeted in a sophisticated and widespread attack by hackers
seeking private user data stored on the iCloud service.
The group, Greatfire.org, has alleged Chinese government
involvement in the hack, a claim the government has strongly
refuted. Apple has not issued any public statements on the
matter.
At a meeting on Wednesday in Zhongnanhai, the Beijing
complex housing China's central government, Cook and Vice
Premier Ma Kai exchanged views on "protection of users'
information" as well as "strengthening cooperation and in
information and communication fields," according to Xinhua.
Greatfire told Reuters that Apple appeared to have rerouted
user data on Tuesday to circumvent the hack.
The company did not respond to requests for comment
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih)