SHANGHAI, July 20 Apple Inc staged a
low-key launch of its latest iPad in China on Friday, free of
the chaotic scenes that plagued the tech darling's previous
product debuts in its most promising growth market.
The calm, orderly queues in Shanghai and Beijing came as a
surprise to many Apple fans in China, who are used to standing
overnight in snaking queues with scalpers to get their hands on
the latest product.
"I'm very surprised that there is no line. I thought there
was going be a long line so I came over a bit earlier to pick it
up," said an IT worker, Sun Xufei, who was the first in line
of a small queue of around 20 people waiting outside the
Shanghai Lujiazui Apple store.
The launch of the latest iPad, which features a sharper
display and better camera than previous versions of the wildly
popular tablet, comes weeks after Apple paid $60 million to a
Shenzhen-based company to settle a trademark lawsuit over the
iPad name.
Apple adopted an online reservation system that allowed it
to control the flow of people to its stores and avoid a repeat
of the riotous iPhone 4S launch in January, when one of its
flagship stores in Beijing was pelted with eggs by scalpers who
had turned rowdy.
"This method is much better because everyone's time is
precious," said a 33-year-old entrepreneur who only give his
last name and Zhong.
Apple has two retail stores in Beijing, three in Shanghai,
one in Hong Kong and a network of authorized resellers. Chinese
government officials said the company is looking to open two
more in the major cities of Chengdu and Shenzhen.
Demand for Apple products is so high that many choose to buy
from unauthorized resellers who peddle smuggled goods or from
online stores that sell parallel imports.
China is a key growth area for Apple, and Chief Executive
Tim Cook has often said that the company has only scratched the
surface in the region. Sales in Greater China - mainland China,
Hong Kong and Taiwan - increased threefold to $7.9 billion in
the second quarter ended on March 31.
