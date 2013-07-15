SINGAPORE, July 15 Apple Inc is
investigating an accident in which a Chinese woman was killed by
an electric shock when answering a call on her iPhone 5 while it
was charging, the U.S. technology company said on Monday.
Last Thursday, Ma Ailun, a 23-year-old woman from China's
western Xinjiang region and a flight attendant with China
Southern Airlines, was electrocuted when she took a call on the
charging mobile telephone, the official Xinhua news agency
quoted police as saying on Sunday.
"We are deeply saddened to learn of this tragic incident and
offer our condolences to the Ma family. We will fully
investigate and cooperate with authorities in this matter,"
Apple said in an e-mail.
Apple declined to comment on details, such as whether this
was an isolated case.
Ma's sister tweeted on Sina's microblog saying that Ma
collapsed and died after using her charging iPhone 5 and urged
users to be careful, a message that went viral on the site.
In April, Apple apologised to Chinese consumers and altered
iPhone warranty policies in its second-biggest market after its
after-sales service suffered more more than two weeks of
condemnation by the state-run media.