BEIJING, Sept 18 Apple Inc's iPhone 6
received regulatory approval for use on domestic frequencies but
still requires one more critical licence before it may be sold
in the country, the official Xinhua news agency reported on
Thursday.
Apple has not yet issued an iPhone 6 release date for China,
one of its most important markets, leading to widespread
speculation that it has encountered difficulty obtaining the
requisite licences from the Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology (MIIT), which tests new phones before they may enter
national telecom networks.
Apple still needs to obtain a critical network access
licence for the iPhone, after which sales may begin, Xinhua
said.
It remains unclear when the new iPhone will receive full
clearance, although the report Thursday signals the process has
not completely stalled.
Apple has not issued any comment about the iPhone's China
launch aside from saying it is working to bring the device to
the market as soon as possible.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih)