(Adds detail on licensing dates, analyst comment)
By Gerry Shih and Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Sept 18 Apple Inc is still
awaiting a critical licence from Chinese regulators before it
can sell its new iPhone 6 in one of the company's most important
markets.
The official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday that
Apple's new iPhone had been given regulatory approval for use on
domestic frequencies, but the phone cannot be sold in China
until a key network licence is granted. The Xinhua report did
not indicate when this is likely to happen.
Speculation and uncertainty have surrounded the iPhone's
status in China. Adding to confusion, a Reuters review of
documents posted on the regulator's website showed the approval
publicised by Xinhua may in fact have been granted as early as
July.
The delay to the launch of the new iPhone has hit shares of
both Apple and domestic telecom carriers in China, one of
Apple's most important markets.
Apple's silence has sparked speculation that it has
encountered difficulty obtaining the requisite licences from the
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), which
tests phones before they may enter national telecom networks.
One industry source familiar with the certification process
said the MIIT usually takes one to two months to approve a new
phone.
Apple has not issued any comment about the iPhone's China
launch, aside from saying it is working to bring the device to
the market as soon as possible.
"VERY LARGE" IMPACT
Uncertainty over the iPhone's release comes at a time when
Apple's business increasingly relies on China, which now carries
the company's phones on all of its three telecom carriers: China
Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong.
The Cupertino, California-based company said iPhone sales in
China grew 50 percent during the April to June period from a
year ago, effectively salvaging an otherwise lacklustre quarter.
The strong sales came despite signs that Chinese consumers were
waiting for the next-generation iPhone 6, analysts said.
Domestic media have been quick to offer explanations for the
delayed launch. One report this week by financial news outlet
21st Century Business Herald suggested the iPhone may not be
released until 2015, hitting Apple shares.
Other domestic reports have speculated that the delay is due
to the iPhone's support for FDD-LTE wireless technology, which
has not yet been fully approved by Chinese regulators.
Yet other domestic media have speculated the delay may be a
marketing strategy to stoke anticipation for the new device.
Gartner analyst C.K. Lu dismissed the possibility that Apple
willingly pushed back the China launch and said the delay would
have a "very large" impact on the company's overall performance.
Gartner projects 10 million iPhone 6 units sold per quarter in
China.
Apple has made changes to its product strategy, such as
introducing a model with a larger screen, specifically to woo
the coveted Chinese market, Lu said.
"Apple absolutely understands the Chinese market's
importance," he said. "I don't think this is something Apple
wants to do. There are external influences."
