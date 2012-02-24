* Proview sued Apple in Calif. court over trademark deal
* Lawsuit is latest in battle over right to iPad name
* Apple has some strong defenses in US lawsuit -experts
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 24 Proview Electronics,
the firm trying to stop Apple Inc from using the iPad
name in China, has a plausible claim over the unusual methods
Apple used to conceal its identity when attempting to acquire
Proview's trademarks, according to several legal experts.
But Apple also has some strong defenses against a lawsuit
Proview filed last week in California - including the argument
that Proview cannot sue Apple, but can only sue the corporation
that actually bought the trademarks, the experts said.
Apple announced its iPad tablet computer in January 2010 and
the device has become phenomenally popular. During the last 14
weeks of 2011 Apple sold 15.43 million iPads. China represents a
potentially huge market for the device.
Proview has sued Apple in China, requesting that sales of
Apple's iPads be suspended across the country because of the
trademark dispute. Authorities in several Chinese cities, such
as Shijiazhuang and Huizhou, have already banned the sale of
iPads, citing the legal dispute.
Proview extended the battle to American shores last week by
accusing Apple of fraud in a lawsuit filed in a California state
court. According to the complaint, Apple's lawyers formed an
opaque special purpose entity to buy the iPad trademark.
They also sent an email with the allegedly false promise
that the entity would not be competing with Proview, the suit
said.
Representatives for Apple did not respond to a request for
comment, but the company has said that it bought Proview's
worldwide rights to the iPad trademark.
PROVIEW P.R. BOOST?
Apple's lawyers called the special purpose entity IP
Application Development Limited, and told Proview it wanted the
iPad trademark because it was an abbreviation of the company
name, according to the lawsuit.
Large companies often use special purpose entities to
conceal their identities in trademark negotiations, for fear
that the price will skyrocket if they are revealed.
But naming the special purpose entity after the product is
unusual, said Martin Schwimmer, a trademark attorney based in
New York.
"I have never encountered this level of ruse," Schwimmer
said.
While Proview's fraud claim is plausible, Apple has some key
defenses, Schwimmer and other experts said. Proview's licensing
deal with Apple said that the agreement itself supersedes all
prior representations and warranties, according to a copy of the
agreement.
Since Proview did not ask for noncompete protections in the
contract, then it may not matter what Apple's lawyers said in an
email, Schwimmer said.
Apple could also argue that it should not have to defend the
lawsuit at all, said Anna Han, a technology licensing professor
at Santa Clara University School of Law in Silicon Valley. That
is because Proview sold the trademarks to the special entity -
not to Apple, she said.
A Proview spokeswoman could not comment on the litigation.
Proview's parent, Hong Kong-listed Proview International
Holdings Ltd, was the first Taiwanese technology
company to list in Hong Kong, and by the end of the 1990s
numbered itself among the top five computer monitor makers.
In 1999 it partnered with U.S. chip maker National
Semiconductor to launch the I-PAD, a stripped-down desktop
computer whose main selling points were its Internet
connectivity and ease of use. But Proview had been badly
hammered by the financial crisis, and trading of its stock was
suspended in Hong Kong in 2010.
Beyond the legal maneuvering with Apple, filing the
California lawsuit gives Proview a public relations boost, said
Laura Young, a trademark attorney who practices in San Francisco
and China.
Lawsuits in China are private, she said, which is not the
case in the United States.
"It gets all this bad-smelling stuff out in the public, and
that doesn't look good for Apple," Young said.
Should the legal dispute defy settlement, a Proview victory
would send a sharp warning to companies about what they say in
negotiations over trademarks, Han said. "They would become very
cautious," Han said.
The case in the Superior Court of California, County of
Santa Clara is Proview Electronics Co. Limited and Proview
Technology v. Apple Inc. And IP Application Development Limited,
and Does 1-25, 12-cv-219219.
(Reporting By Dan Levine, editing by Matthew Lewis)