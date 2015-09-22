BEIJING/BOSTON, Sept 22 Apple Inc's chief marketing executive Phil Schiller said on Tuesday that the company plans steps to prevent further attacks on its App Store.

He said that Apple will offer domestic downloads of its developer toolkit from China, according to an interview with Chinese news site Sina.com.

Schiller also said that the company knows of no cases where tainted apps have been used to transmit customer data.

Apple plans to warn of 25 tainted apps that the company has identified so that customers can delete and update them, he said in the interview.

