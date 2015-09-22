BEIJING/BOSTON, Sept 22 Apple Inc's
chief marketing executive Phil Schiller said on Tuesday that the
company plans steps to prevent further attacks on its App Store.
He said that Apple will offer domestic downloads of its
developer toolkit from China, according to an interview with
Chinese news site Sina.com.
Schiller also said that the company knows of no cases where
tainted apps have been used to transmit customer data.
Apple plans to warn of 25 tainted apps that the company has
identified so that customers can delete and update them, he said
in the interview.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten in Beijing and Jim Finkle in Boston.
Editing by Richard Valdmanis)