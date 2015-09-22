(Adds background about the cyber attack.)
By Paul Carsten and Jim Finkle
BEIJING/BOSTON, Sept 22 A senior Apple Inc
executive on Tuesday said the company would make it
easier for Chinese app developers to download its tools for
building mobile apps in a bid to prevent further attacks on its
App Store.
In the wake of the first major breach on its outlet for
distributing iPhone and iPad software, Apple marketing chief
Phil Schiller told Chinese news site Sina.com that it will offer
domestic downloads within China of its software for developing
apps.
He made the comment after Apple on Sunday confirmed that the
App Store had suffered its first large-scale breach. Unknown
hackers infected legitimate programs by persuading app
developers to download a tainted copy of the
toolkit. It was the first time a company
executive has talked about efforts to secure the App Store since
the attack surfaced late last week.
Chinese app developers have told Reuters they resorted to
downloading the tainted software kit for developers from
unofficial, third-party sources because of slow speeds
downloading from Apple's official servers located overseas. Many
complained the U.S. tech giant should do more to support
developers in the company's second-biggest market.
Schiller also said that Apple plans to list 25 tainted apps
that the company has identified so that customers can delete and
update them, according to the Chinese-language site. (bit.ly/1LLbtZ6)
He said the company knows of no cases where tainted apps
have been used to transmit customer data.
The company announced that it was moving to clean up its App
Store on Sunday, after several cyber security firms reported
finding a malicious program dubbed XcodeGhost that was embedded
in hundreds, possible thousands, of legitimate apps.
It is the first reported case of large numbers of malicious
software programs making their way past Apple's stringent app
review process. Prior to this attack, a total of just five
malicious apps had ever been found in the App Store, according
to cyber security firm Palo Alto Networks Inc.
Researchers said infected apps included Tencent
Holdings Ltd's popular mobile chat app WeChat,
car-hailing app Didi Kuaidi and a music app from Internet
portal NetEase Inc.
Apple removed the malicious versions of those apps from the
App store and those developers replaced them with clean updates.
