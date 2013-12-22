BRIEF-Visteon enters into master confirmation, supplemental confirmation with UBS AG
* Visteon - On Feb. 27 entered into master confirmation and supplemental confirmation with UBS AG to purchase its shares of stock for payment of $125 million
NEW YORK Dec 22 Apple Inc on Sunday announced a multiyear deal with China Mobile to bring its iPhone product lines to China, starting Jan. 17, 2014.
The terms of the deal were not announced, but Apple said details of pricing and availability for its iPhone 5S and 5C lines would be available at a later date.
"China is an extremely important market for Apple and our partnership with China Mobile presents us the opportunity to bring iPhone to the customers of the world's largest network," Tim Cook, Apple's chief executive, said in a statement.
China Mobile has about 760 million customers, the company said in a statement.
Shares of Apple on Friday closed at $549.02 while U.S. shares of China Mobile ended at $51.63.
* Ophthotech reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
* Ebix reports record quarterly results with operating cash flow of $30.7 million, revenues of $80.0m and diluted eps of $0.76; full year revenues rose 12% to $298.3m and diluted eps rose 25% to $2.86