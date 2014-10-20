SAN FRANCISCO Oct 20 Apple Inc's
iCloud storage and backup service in China was attacked by
hackers trying to steal user credentials and other information,
a cybersecurity blog charged on Monday, saying it believes the
country's government is behind the campaign.
Unknown "Chinese authorities" interposed their own website
between users and Apple's iCloud, intercepting instructions and
messages while the user believes he or she is communicating
directly with Apple's site, Greatfire.org wrote in its blog
post.
The attack coincided with the start of iPhone 6 sales in
China on Friday, the blog said.
"This is clearly a malicious attack on Apple in an effort to
gain access to usernames and passwords and consequently all data
stored on iCloud such as iMessages, photos, contacts, etc," the
security blog said.
It was unclear whether the hackers were still active. Apple
did not have an immediate comment when contacted.
"All the evidence I've seen would support that this is a
real attack. The Chinese government is directly attacking
Chinese users of Apple's products," said Mikko Hypponnen, chief
research officer at security software developer F-Secure. "As
always, we recommend using the Internet over a trusted virtual
private network."
Greatfire.org said without elaborating that the attacks were
similar to others against Google Inc and Yahoo Inc
.
The United States and Western companies have accused
Chinese-backed hackers of infiltrating government and corporate
websites and services. But Beijing has repeatedly denied its
involvement in such attacks.
The Chinese embassy was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom. Editing by Andre Grenon)