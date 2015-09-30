Sept 29 Apple Inc launched Apple Music along with iTunes Movies and iBooks in China and said the cloud-based music streaming service will roll out on Android phones this fall.

Apple will offer Apple Music subscribers access to a vast library of songs for 10 yuan ($1.57) a month after an initial three-month trial membership, the company said in a statement.

The announcement comes at a time when the iPhone maker has been struggling to reassure its shareholders about its business in China.

Chinese consumers are critical to fueling demand for iPhones, and a slump in the country's stock market and Beijing's recent devaluation of the yuan have shaken Apple investors already worried about slowing growth in the world's No. 2 economy.

Apple Music in China will feature local artists such as Eason Chan, Li Ronghao, JJ Lin and G.E.M., along with a range of international artists, the company said.

Subscribers would also be able to rent or buy movies from a selection of Chinese studios as well as Hollywood blockbusters on the iTunes Store, Apple said.

Movies on iTunes will start at 5 yuan for renting in high definition and 18 yuan for buying new releases in high definition, the company said.

Paid iBooks will start at 0.5 yuan.

