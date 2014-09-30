By J.R. Wu and Michael Gold
| TAIPEI, Sept 30
TAIPEI, Sept 30 With the launch of Apple's
eagerly anticipated iPhone 6 finally on the horizon for Chinese
fans, the U.S. company's supply chain is geared up and ready to
deal with any surge in demand from the world's largest
smartphone market.
The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are slated for an Oct 17 release on
all three of China's wireless carriers, Apple said on Tuesday.
The company fixed the date after addressing software security
concerns raised by regulators, which delayed the launch in China
beyond the Sept 19 of several other countries.
Apple's suppliers said the delay did not have an impact on
production, and are confident they can keep up with demand when
the new, larger iPhone models hit China. Analysts expect the
phones to prove very popular with many of the country's 1.27
billion mobile subscribers, for whom bigger iPhone screens have
long been on their wish lists.
A spokesman for Taiwan-based iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp
estimated the company is currently operating at 80 to
90 percent of full capacity across the devices it makes for an
array of clients.
"Our capacity around this time of the year always faces a
certain amount of pressure, though this year isn't any worse
than other years," he said.
Others in the supply chain also said they weren't even
producing iPhones at full capacity yet. One supplier is
increasing capacity as it has to fill 8 million orders per
month, but hasn't seen any delays, a person at the supplier
said.
"We aren't seeing any unexpected order demand because of
China right now," said another person at a major supplier, who
declined to be identified because of how closely Apple guards
information on iPhone production.
"Everything is operating on schedule," the person said.
Another person at a major supplier, who also declined to be
identified, said that at least for the suppliers, end demand
hasn't outstripped supply expectations.
"Sometimes it is funny that when it comes to the retailers,
you hear about consumers having to wait a few weeks for their
iPhone," the person said.
"But this may not be because the supply chain has a
bottleneck, it may have to do with retailing strategy of
individual retailers."
Research firm Gartner projects Apple will sell 10 million
iPhone 6 units per quarter in China, a market the U.S.
smartphone maker has often slated as one of its most important.
The cheapest model, the iPhone 6 with 16GB of storage,
carries a suggested retail price of 5,288 yuan ($860.16) while
the most expensive, the iPhone 6 Plus with 128GB of storage, has
a 7,799 yuan ($1,266.82) price tag.
Apple sold a record 10 million iPhone 6 handsets in the
first weekend after their launch, which excluded China. Last
year, the U.S. tech firm sold 9 million iPhone 5S and 5C models
in 11 countries, including China, in the same period.
The Cupertino, California-based company said iPhone sales in
China grew 50 percent in April-June from a year earlier,
effectively salvaging an otherwise lacklustre quarter. The
strong sales came despite signs that Chinese consumers were
waiting for the iPhone 6, analysts said.
(Writing by Paul Carsten in BEIJING; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)