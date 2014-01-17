By Paul Carsten
BEIJING Jan 17 Apple Inc is finally
launching its iPhone on China Mobile Ltd's vast network
on Friday, opening the door to the world's largest
carrier's 763 million subscribers and giving its China sales a
short-term jolt.
Underlining how much the launch means for Apple, Chief
Executive Tim Cook was on hand as the carrier's flagship store
opened in Beijing's financial district. With China Mobile
Chairman Xi Guohua alongside, Cook gifted signed iPhones to a
handful of customers and posed for pictures.
The long-awaited deal could trigger a limited turnaround for
Apple, whose fortunes have wavered in China in the face of stiff
competition from market-leader Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and up-and-coming local rival Xiaomi Tech.
Samsung had a 21 percent share of China's smartphone market
in the third quarter of 2013, with Apple trailing in fifth place
with just 6 percent, according to research firm Canalys.
But the arrival of the iPhone could be a double-edged sword
for China Mobile, with some analysts predicting a costly subsidy
war as rival carriers compete to lure customers.
"I don't see a price war coming where Apple is engaged in
the war, but I do think you're going to see a subsidy war
coming," said Michael Clendenin, managing director of
Shanghai-based RedTech Advisors.
"China Mobile, if they're not making their targets on sales
for these phones, they're going to increase the subsidies...
It's like airlines: the other guys will fall like dominoes, so
China Unicom will do it and China Telecom will do it."
China Mobile's iPhone sales are expected to reach 12 million
in its 2014 fiscal year, but its subsidies will leap 57 percent
to 42.4 billion yuan ($7 billion), up from 27 billion yuan in
its fiscal year 2013, wrote Cynthia Meng, a Jefferies analyst,
in a December note.
For the basic 16GB iPhone 5S, with no subscriber contract,
China Mobile is charging 5,288 yuan ($870), the same as on
Apple's China website. The carrier is charging 4,488 yuan ($740)
for a basic iPhone 5C, again the same price as on Apple's China
site.
China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd and China Telecom Corp
Ltd slashed their iPhone prices by as much as 1,288
yuan ($210) following the announcement that a deal had been
struck between Apple and China Mobile. The pair have also
offered a range of cut-price deals on contracts.
These offerings and the launch of the iPhone on China Mobile
come in the weeks running up to Chinese New Year, when people
traditionally exchange gifts of money in red envelopes and
retail sales jump.
SALES CANNIBALISATION
After taking years to hammer out a deal with China Mobile,
Apple's sales in China should get a short, sharp boost as
subscribers make the most of the double-whammy of the iPhone's
arrival and the rollout of high-speed 4G mobile networks.
Reservations for iPhones had already hit 1.3 million on
Wednesday, according to a China Mobile spokeswoman, although
Reuters checks showed that there were multiple registrations
using fake ID numbers.
But the rewards are expected to be short-lived for the
Cupertino, California-based company, which faces a deeper
problem in China of having fallen out of favour with consumers
who are increasingly opting for domestic offerings.
Another issue is the thriving grey market for iPhones, where
users can buy handsets typically smuggled from Hong Kong and
then sign up for a China Mobile contract. China Mobile already
has 45 million iPhone users in China, according to a company
spokeswoman.
"You need to consider the cannibalisation for sales to China
Unicom, China Telecom and the grey market, so even though
there's an addition from China Mobile it will also impact sales
from other channels as well," said CK Lu, a Taiwan-based analyst
with Gartner.
"If we really want to see the expansion of sales we'll have
to wait for the next version of the iPhone. If China Mobile gets
first launch and their subsidies are attractive people will
probably rush to the iPhone that China Mobile can provide."