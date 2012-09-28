* Cook's contrition contrasts with Jobs' "Antennagate"
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 28 Apple Inc Chief
Executive Tim Cook apologized Friday to customers frustrated
with glaring errors in its new Maps service and, in an unusual
move for the consumer giant, directed them to rival services
such as Google Inc's Maps instead.
The rare apology follows Apple's launch of its own mapping
service earlier this month, when it began selling the iPhone 5
and rolled out iOS 6, the highly anticipated update to its
mobile software platform.
Users complained that the new Maps service - based on Dutch
navigation equipment and digital map maker TomTom NV's
data - contained geographical errors and gaps in information,
and that it lacked features that made Google Maps so popular
from public transit directions to traffic data and street-view
pictures.
"We are extremely sorry for the frustration this has caused
our customers and we are doing everything we can to make Maps
better," Cook said in a letter to customers released on its
website, adding that the company "fell short" of its commitment
to deliver "the best experience possible to our customers."
Unusually, he suggested that customers download rival
mapping services available in Apple's App Store while the
company improves the product.
"While we're improving Maps, you can try alternatives by
downloading map apps from the App Store like Bing, MapQuest and
Waze, or use Google or Nokia maps by going to their websites and
creating an icon on your home screen to their web app," he said
in the letter.
Apple is typically loathe to tout rival services and the
contrite apology by Cook is an indication of how Apple is
changing under the chief executive who took over last year from
co-founder Steve Jobs just before his death. It also took the
additional step of prominently displaying the rival services on
its Apps Store.
"It is a bit unusual but at the same time, Tim is keeping
Apple's commitment to provide the best user experience for
customers," Sterne Agee analyst Shaw Wu said. "A key reason for
Apple's success is keeping customers happy so we think this is a
good move."
"People forget that Google Maps started out inferior to
Mapquest and Yahoo Maps," he added.
Apple's home-grown Maps feature -- stitched together by
acquiring mapping companies and data from many providers
including Waze, Intermap, DigitalGlobe and Urban Mapping -- was
introduced with much fanfare in June by software chief Scott
Forstall. It was billed as one of the key highlights of the
updated iOS6 software.
But errors and omissions in the maps service quickly emerged
after the software was rolled out, ranging from misplaced
buildings and mislabelled cities to duplicated geographical
features.
NEW APPLE
The last time Apple faced such widespread criticism was in
2010, when users complained of signal reception issues on the
then-new iPhone 4 model.
A defiant Jobs at the time rejected any suggestion the
iPhone 4's design was flawed, but offered consumers free phone
cases at a rare, 90-minute press conference called to address
those complaints.
While Apple fixed the issue, Jobs had apologized to users
only after he was specifically asked if he was sorry. He also
said the issue was shared by all the major manufacturers, naming
rivals Research in Motion , Samsung Electronics
and HTC Corp.
Cook himself played a key role in convincing Jobs to tackle
the negative publicity that arose around that issue, something
he was initially reluctant to do, according to his biographer.
"Finally Tim Cook was able to shake him out of his
lethargy," Walter Isaacson said in his biography on the late
Silicon Valley icon. "He quoted someone as saying that Apple was
becoming the new Microsoft, complacent and arrogant. The next
day Jobs changed his attitude."
It remains to be seen how fast Apple can fix the mapping
glitches. Jobs had been in a similar position when he allowed
email synchronization software MobileMe to launch in 2008, to
deadly reviews. The mercurial CEO took the group to task for it
and replaced the group's head. The service is now folded into
the iCloud product.
Mapping is a complex process that takes a lot of resources
and years to perfect, said Marcus Thielking, co-founder of
Skobbler, maker of the popular GPS Navigation 2 app, built using
the crowdsourced OpenStreetMap platform.
"It helps a lot if you have great data to start with," he
said, adding that it appears that different database were thrown
together in building Apple Maps. "They (Apple) can offer
incremental updates and that's what they will do."
Cook said that more than 100 million iOS devices are using
the new Apple Maps and that the more people use Maps, the better
it will get. He also offered some hints on why the company
decided to remove Google Maps.
Apple launched the Google-powered Maps "initially with the
first version of iOS" and created a home-grown version of the
service as it wanted to provide more features, Cook said.
"As time progressed, we wanted to provide our customers with
even better Maps including features such as turn-by-turn
directions, voice integration, Flyover and vector-based maps,"
he said in the letter.
Google provides turn-by-turn navigation on Android-based
devices but the popular feature was not available for Apple
devices. Apple Maps replaced Google Maps in iOS 6 and the Google
service is now only available through a browser.
Shares of Apple fell 2 percent to close at $667.10 on
Nasdaq.