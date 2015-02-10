SAN FRANCISCO Feb 10 Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Tuesday the technology company is investing $850 million to build a solar farm in California with solar panel maker First Solar.

The project in Monterey County, California will provide enough energy for 60,000 homes as well as Apple's head office in nearby Cupertino, Cook said at a Goldman Sachs technology conference in San Francisco.

"We know in Apple that climate change is real. The time for talk is passed," he said. "The time for action is now."

First Solar, based in Tempe, Arizona, manufactures solar panels and also builds solar power plants, many of which it sells to power producers. (Writing by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang)