SAN FRANCISCO Feb 10 Apple Inc Chief
Executive Tim Cook said on Tuesday the technology company is
investing $850 million to build a solar farm in California with
solar panel maker First Solar.
The project in Monterey County, California will provide
enough energy for 60,000 homes as well as Apple's head office in
nearby Cupertino, Cook said at a Goldman Sachs technology
conference in San Francisco.
"We know in Apple that climate change is real. The time for
talk is passed," he said. "The time for action is now."
First Solar, based in Tempe, Arizona, manufactures solar
panels and also builds solar power plants, many of which it
sells to power producers.
