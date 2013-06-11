* iTunes Radio free to users, supported by ads
By Poornima Gupta and Edwin Chan
SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 Apple Inc
unveiled a music streaming service called iTunes Radio and new
mobile software on Monday, in the biggest redesign of its
operating system since the original iPhone was introduced in
2007.
The new software, designated iOS 7 and announced at Apple's
annual developers' conference in San Francisco, sports a
streamlined design, employs translucency and a fresh palette of
colors, and features animation in apps.
Apple's iTunes Radio, one of the more highly anticipated
features of the new iOS 7, comes free, supported by ads across
many devices including iPhones, iPads and the Apple TV.
Much like rival Pandora Media Inc's Internet radio,
the service - which launches in the fall, months after Google
Inc's "All Access" on-demand competitor debuted -
allows listeners to customize their own radio stations by genre,
skip songs multiple times, or just tune in to some 200 featured
stations.
Apple has been talking to record companies for the past year
in hopes of getting the service off the ground, seen as crucial
to retaining users as music consumption grows alongside
smartphone use. It will also come free of ads for customers who
subscribe to Match, another Apple music service.
Executives also showed off a new line of Macbook Air
computers. They gave a sneak peek at a cylindrical Mac Pro
desktop, in a rare preview of upcoming hardware. And, in a
continuation of efforts over the past year to wean itself off
arch-rival Google's services such as maps, Apple's updated Siri
voice software on the iPhone will turn to Microsoft Corp's
less-popular Bing as its default in-app search engine.
Previously, Siri handled Web search queries by asking users
if they would like to access Google, which dominates Internet
searches. With iOS 7 however, users can still choose to ask
specifically for Google results.
The latest Macs will run a new computer operating system
christened OSX Mavericks - named after a famous California
surfing spot and a departure from Apple's penchant for naming
software after big cats like Mountain Lion.
The real makeover was reserved for iOS 7, a smartphone and
tablet platform overhauled by resident creative honcho, Jonathan
Ive. It comes with a new edge-to-edge look that uses
translucency to highlight underlying content, new typefaces, and
new icons. Apple plans to release iOS 7 in the fall.
It will support multitasking for all apps.
"It's the biggest change to iOS since the iPhone," said
Chief Executive Tim Cook.
Robert Brunner, founder of design consultancy Ammunition
and a former design head at Apple, said it was past time Apple
changed the look of software that had become "busier and busier"
visually and, to some degree, busier and busier functionally.
"The iOS look and feel had become long in the tooth," said
Brunner, who hired Ive while he was at Apple. "So what Jony has
done is really gone in and cleaned it up. He made it feel more
sophisticated, more modern."
"It seems like quite a lot to have done in a relatively
short period of time," said Brunner, who uses an iPhone.
"MY ASS"
The conference, whose tickets sold out in just over a minute
after they went on sale in April, comes as Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd solidified its lead in the smartphone market
in the first quarter with a 33 percent share followed by Apple
with 18 percent, according to market research firm IDC.
Cook is under pressure to show that the company that created
the smartphone and tablet markets is not slowing as
deep-pocketed competitors like Samsung and Google encroach on
its market.
Investor concerns center on whether Apple will be able to
come up with more groundbreaking products as the smartphone and
tablet markets get more crowded. In April, Apple reported its
first quarterly profit decline in more than a decade.
Marketing chief Phil Schiller offered the audience a sneak
peek at Apple's upcoming new Mac Pro, its top-of-the-line
computer. The computer has a sleek cylindrical chassis that he
said will feature several times the processing and memory speed
and power of the previous generation.
It will be released later this year and be assembled in the
United States, Schiller said.
"Can't innovate any more, my ass," Schiller said as he
showed off the new Mac Pro. "This is a machine unlike anything
we've ever made."
Apple's stock has fallen 37 percent after touching a high of
$705 in September as competition in the smartphone market
escalated. Some investors believe the company is struggling to
come up with original new products since the death of cofounder
and former CEO Steve Jobs in 2011.
The redesigned iOS comes after Cook ousted former chief
mobile software architect and 15-year Apple veteran Scott
Forstall last November, in a sweeping management move that also
gave Ive more control of the look-and-feel of both hardware and
software.
Some industry experts have criticized Apple's mobile
operating software, which has retained its general look and feel
since its inception, for looking somewhat dated.
"The iPhone was the first real smartphone for a lot of
people so it had to be really basic," said Phil Libin, CEO of
Evernote, which makes note-taking software for smartphones. "Now
the training-wheels are starting to come off a little bit."
Among some of the other features introduced was "activation
lock," an anti-theft security enhancement that prevents
unauthorized resetting of the device.
Cook told the audience of developers that Apple's App Store
now has 900,000 apps that have been downloaded a total of 50
billion times.
Apple's stock dipped 0.66 percent to close at $438.89 on the
Nasdaq.