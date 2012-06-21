* Crime ring sent shoppers to Apple stores
* Sold goods through "fences" in New York
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, June 21 A computer-savvy thief won't
be on the street for Apple Inc's next big product
launch.
Shaheed Bilal, 29, was sentenced to 4-1/2 to nine years
behind bars for running a cybercrime ring that created
counterfeit credit cards and then used them in Apple Inc
stores across the country.
The ring, which also included Bilal's brothers and
girlfriend, purchased more than $1 million worth of iPads,
iPhones and MacBooks over 2-1/2 years starting in 2008, and sold
them to dealers in stolen goods in Brooklyn, New York.
They purchased credit card numbers online, probably from
traffickers in Eastern Europe, according to a joint
investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney and the United
States Secret Service.
Bilal, who was sentenced on Thursday in New York state court
in Manhattan, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the second
degree in April. If he had been convicted at trial, he could
have faced up to 15 years in prison.
Bilal's brothers, Ali, 25, Isaac, 27, and Rahim, 23,
recruited the shoppers, the prosecutors said. His girlfriend,
Ophelia Alleyne, 31, handled day-to-day operations in 2010, when
Bilal was jailed in another case.
"This criminal organization was truly a family affair,"
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement.
Ali and Rahim Bilal have both pleaded guilty and were
previously sentenced to one to three years and two to six years,
respectively. Alleyne, who has also pleaded guilty, was
sentenced to four to 12 years.
All told, 16 people have been convicted in the case,
according to prosecutors. Seven have charges still pending,
including Isaac Bilal.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)