Nov 13 The U.S. government warned iPhone and
iPad users on Thursday to be on the alert for hackers who may
exploit a vulnerability in Apple Inc's iOS operating
system that would enable them to steal sensitive data.
There was the potential for hacks using a newly identified
technique known as the "Masque Attack," the government said in
an online bulletin from the National Cybersecurity and
Communications Integration Center and the U.S. Computer
Emergency Readiness Teams.
The network security company, FireEye Inc,
disclosed the vulnerability behind the "Masque Attack" earlier
this week, saying it had been exploited to launch a campaign
dubbed "WireLurker" and that more attacks could follow.
Hackers could potentially steal login credentials, access
sensitive data stored on iOS devices and remotely monitor
activity on those devices, the government said.
Such attacks could be avoided if iPad and iPhone users only
installed apps from Apple's App Store or from their own
organizations, it said.
"We designed OS X and iOS with built-in security safeguards
to help protect customers and warn them before installing
potentially malicious software. We're not aware of any customers
that have actually been affected by this attack," Apple said in
an emailed statement to Reuters.
Users should not click "Install" from pop-ups when surfing
the web. If iOS flashes a warning that says "Untrusted App
Developer," users should click on "Don't Trust" and immediately
uninstall the app, the bulletin said.
