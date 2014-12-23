BOSTON Dec 23 Apple Inc has pushed out
its first-ever automated security update to Macintosh computers
to help defend against newly identified bugs that security
researchers have warned could enable hackers to gain remote
control of machines.
The company pushed out the software on Monday to fix
critical security vulnerabilities in a component of its OS X
operating system called the network time protocol, or NTP,
according to Apple spokesman Bill Evans.
NTP is used for synchronizing clocks on computer systems.
The bugs were made public in security bulletins on Friday by
the Department of Homeland Security and the Carnegie Mellon
University Software Engineering Institute. Carnegie Mellon
identified dozens of technology companies, including Apple,
whose products might be vulnerable.
When Apple has released previous security patches, it has
done so through its regular software update system, which
typically requires user intervention.
The company decided to deliver the NTP bug fixes with its
technology for automatically pushing out security updates, which
Apple introduced two years ago but had never previously used,
because it wanted to protect customers as quickly as possible
due to the severity of the vulnerabilities, Evans said.
"The update is seamless," he said. "It doesn't even require
a restart."
Apple does not know of any cases where vulnerable Mac
computers were targeted by hackers looking to exploit the bugs,
he added.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)