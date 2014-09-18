Sept 18 Apple Inc is making strong
efforts to assuage users' fears after taking the heat in the
celebrity photo leak scandal that emerged over the Labor Day
weekend.
Apple CEO Tim Cook provided details of how the company
handles users' personal information and reassured customers
about Apple's commitment toward their privacy, in a letter
published on its website. (www.apple.com/privacy/)
"We don't build a profile based on your email content or web
browsing habits to sell to advertisers. We don't "monetize" the
information you store on your iPhone or in iCloud. And we don't
read your email or your messages to get information to market to
you," Cook wrote in the letter.
Apple has never worked with any government agency to give
access to its products, services and servers and would never do
that in the future, Cook added.
After the leak of racy celebrity photos, cybersecurity
experts and mobile developers called out inadequacies in Apple's
and, more generally, cloud-services security.
Some security experts faulted Apple for failing to make its
devices and software easier to secure through two-factor
authentication, which requires a separate verification code
after users log in initially.
Cook, in his letter, encouraged customers to use the
two-step verification process and said it now protects all the
data stored in iCloud along with protecting Apple ID account
information.
Cook said users would get updates on privacy at the company
at least once a year and about any significant change to its
policies.
Last week, Apple unveiled a watch, two larger iPhones and a
mobile payments service in an effort to revive the technology
company's reputation as a wellspring of innovation.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)