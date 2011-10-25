(Corrects paragraph 7 and adds paragraph to indicate that
* Apple accused of abusive manufacturing practices
* "Agony and Ecstasy of Steve Jobs" draws crowds
* Apple says it rigorously patrols suppliers' conduct
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, Oct 24 In a sold-out theater in
downtown Manhattan, two miles from the square where anti-Wall
Street demonstrators daily use iPhones, iPads and other devices
to mobilize their forces, a performance artist named Mike
Daisey is mounting a subversive attack on Apple Inc (AAPL.O).
Sitting at a stainless steel table set with nothing but a
glass of water, the actor slyly describes his geeky devotion to
the perfectionist designs and operating systems of the House of
Macintosh and its progenitor, Steve Jobs.
Before long, however, Daisey is recounting a trip he took
to China to investigate the heavily guarded massive factories
where screens and other parts for countless Apple, Dell
DELL.O, Nokia NOK1V.HE, Samsung (005930.KS) and other
manufacturers' products are made.
He meets underage workers, some as young as 12, who describe
12-hour, 14-hour and even 34-hour shifts and their dormitory
"cubes" stocked sardine-can style with 13 beds. He shows his
iPhone to workers with crippled hands, and describes an
"epidemic of suicides" that prompted Foxconn International
Holdings (2038.HK), which he says manufactures more than 50
percent of the world's electronic device parts, to install nets
around its massive factories in China. (It's "Foxconn's version
of corporate responsibility," he says, and the nets were
reportedly suggested by Apple executives.)
The show, "The Agony and the Ecstasy of Steve Jobs" at The
Public Theater, oscillates between Daisey's China experiences,
including his misadventures posing as a prospective purchaser
of both bootleg iPhones and Chinese companies, and his gradual
disillusionment with his onetime hero, Jobs.
"I started to think," Daisey says, "and that's dangerous
for any religion."
KNIFING THE BABY
He depicts Jobs as an obsessive who divided his employees
into either geniuses or bozos, who hooked the public on
beautiful devices that he declared obsolete with each new
product iteration ("the master of the forced upgrade," "an
enemy of nostalgia...who was never afraid to knife the baby")
and who put business ahead of ethics. [ID:nN1E79N02F]
"He knew these things," Daisey said of Jobs and the China
supply chain, "and he decided not to act."
Daisey met Jobs once, in 2002, a Public Theater spokeswoman
said.
Daisey is framed onstage by a rectangular structure that
flashes intermittently with LED-like illuminations to indicate
chaos or order. When the stage lights are brightest, however,
the frame is empty, opening on a bare view of brick wall and
window - a metaphor, perhaps, for the void Daisey sees at the
center of the consumer economy or for marketing creating an
insatiable craving for new technology. "Steve Jobs," Daisey
marvels, was "so good at making us want things we didn't know
we needed."
The show opened in New York last week, days after Jobs's
death following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Daisey
says Jobs had heard about earlier versions of the show from
audience members and occasionally responded with the email:
"Mike doesn't appreciate the complexity of the situation."
Recalling his own years basking in the nighttime glow of a
MacBook, inhaling the burnt PVC incense of a new device being
fired up and coddling iPod parts in their perfect packaging,
Daisey asks: "Do we just see what we want to see?"
DEAR MR COOK
Steve Dowling, an Apple spokesman, said the company is
committed to "driving the highest standards of social
responsibility throughout our supply chains," has on-site
auditors at Foxconn and other suppliers, and requires suppliers
to commit to a published code of conduct as a condition of
doing business.
Apple posts five years' worth of audits verifying
compliance on its website and has gone beyond monitoring labor
conditions to areas such as breaking up indentured servitude
rings, Dowling said.
Daisey, meanwhile, has no illusions that people will give
up on electronic devices but as the audience files out of the
show, whispering about whether to restart their cellphones,
ushers distribute a single page suggesting "concrete steps"
they can take to sustain the actor's crusade.
It suggests e-mailing Apple CEO Tim Cook (Daisey gives his
address) with a "firm, polite, resolute" plea to hire
independent outside auditors to verify factory conditions.
It urges consumers to "think different" about the need to
upgrade with the introduction of each new "amazing" Apple
device. "If we weighed the human cost of each piece of
technology we would become more stringent in our purchasing,"
Daisey writes
Evoking one of the show's wittiest scenes, in which the
actor despairs about mind-numbing communications tools such as
Microsoft's PowerPoint that lets people in the same room avoid
talking to each other, the monologist ends his handout with a
cry to spread the word about Chinese labor conditions.
"Talking about it, thinking about it when making purchasing
decisions and understanding it is not just symbolic. In a world
of silence, speaking itself is action," Daisey writes
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)