SYDNEY, Aug 21 (IFR) - US tech giant Apple, rated Aa1/AA+ (Moody's/S&P), has raised a stunning A$2.25 billion (US$1.65 billion) from its debut Kangaroo offering, comfortably the largest Kangaroo trade by any issuer, including supranationals, sub-sovereigns and agencies, and overseas banks.

The A$1.1 billion two-piece four-year offering was divided between a A$700 million floating-rate note priced to yield 65bp over three-month BBSW and a A$400 million 2.85 percent August 28 2019 fixed-rate note, priced at 99.887 for a yield of 2.88 percent, equivalent to asset swaps plus 65bp and 96bp over the 2019 Australian Commonwealth government bond.

The A$1.1 billion 3.7 percent seven-year Kangaroo priced at 99.939 to yield 3.71 percent, 110bp and 141.4bp wide of asset swaps and ACGBs, respectively.

As expected all three tranches priced at the tight end of revised guidance of 65bp-70bp over asset swaps and three-month BBSW and 110bp-115bp over asset swaps, respectively.

CBA, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were joint leads on the groundbreaking trade. (Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Daniel Stanton)