SYDNEY, June 1 (IFR) - Apple Inc, rated Aa1/AA+
(Moody's/S&P), has mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and ANZ
for a potential issue of Kangaroo bonds under the computer
giant's Australian dollar debt issuance programme.
The official announcement of the Kangaroo mandate coincides
with a Reuters report that Apple plans to sell
US$1bn of 30-year Formosa bonds in Taiwan.
Apple made its debut in the Kangaroo market last August with
a record-busting A$2.25 billion ($1.6 billion) three-tranche
sale with Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and CBA as arrangers.
(Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)