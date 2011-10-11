(Adds Mak's comments that his tribute logo was not copied)
HONG KONG Oct 10 A Hong Kong design student's
tribute to Steve Jobs that generated a buzz in cyberspace
following the death of the co-founder of Apple last
week is not original, but it is not a rip-off, the teenager
said.
Jonathan Mak, 19, said on Monday he was not the first to
come up with the design that fits Jobs's silhouette into the
bite of the Apple logo. He was speaking after comments surfaced
on Twitter that a U.K.-based designer, known as Raid71 on the
web, created the original design in May.
But Mak added that he was unaware of the design by Raid71
when he posted his tribute on the Internet, which spread like
wildfire in cyberspace on Thursday after Jobs died.
It drew hundreds of thousands of posts, and commemorative
caps and T-shirts peddled on eBay featured his design. The logo
was even used by Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher as his Twitter
profile picture.
Mak, a student at Hong Kong's Polytechnic University School
of Design, acknowledged he was not the original creator of the
design.
"I didn't rip off his work," Mak told Reuters. "I still
arrived at the solution on my own, and my conscience is still
clear, but I'm more than happy to acknowledge the fact that
somebody did it before me."
Like Mak's design, the UK-based designer fits Jobs's
silhouette into the bite of the Apple logo. But the dimensions
and proportions of that design differ from Mak's logo.
Jobs, who created revolutionary products and reshaped the
way the world approaches computing and personal communications,
died on Wednesday at the age of 56.
(Reporting by Sisi Tang; Editing by Charlie Zhu and Nick
Macfie)