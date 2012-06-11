SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Apple Inc Chief
Executive Tim Cook kicked off the company's annual developers
conference on Monday, where he is expected to unwrap souped-up
software and hardware to help it in its mobile race against
Google Inc.
Cook, who took over from late co-founder Steve Jobs last
August, is expected to trot out new services -- such as in-house
mobile mapping and beefed-up Siri software -- to help keep at
bay Google and its fast-growing Android mobile platform.
Apple is expected to release the next version of its mobile
operating software, the iOS6, as well as spruce up its MacBook
lineup.
Long lines marked the beginning of the week-long annual
forum, where Apple developers rub shoulders with employees, test
the latest products and software, and connect with peers.
More than ever, Apple finds itself in a pitched battle with
Google: in smartphones, cloud computing, and a never-ending
competition to attract the best software developers. That is
crucial as Apple looks to draw users deeper into its
applications ecosystem.
Cook told the audience that customers have downloaded more
than 30 billion Apple apps so far, choosing from more than
650,000 apps -- the largest library in the industry.
