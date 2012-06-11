* Apple gets into maps, burnishes Siri
* Signals Apple remains invested in Macs
* More on mobile expected later
By Poornima Gupta and Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Apple Inc took
the wraps off its own mobile mapping service and improved the
search capabilities of its Siri electronic assistant technology,
as it rolled out souped-up software and hardware on Monday to
help it wage war on Google Inc.
CEO Tim Cook, who took over from late co-founder Steve Jobs
last August, spearheaded the unveiling of new services -- such
as in-house mapping, beefed-up Siri software, address-bar search
on its Safari browser -- to help keep at bay Google and its
fast-growing Android mobile platform.
Apple tweaked a number of features in its mobile operating
system to further its lead in enticing users to stay within its
ecosystem. The upgrades marked a bolstering of Apple's arsenal
as it tries to keep its top-down applications and hardware
environment ahead of competition from Android device makers such
as Samsung Electronics and Motorola Mobility.
The event's key highlight was the debut of Apple's new
in-house mapping service that the company has been working on
the past few years.
Its new mobile operating software -- the iOS6 -- comes with
the mapping system "built from the ground up," said software
chief Scott Forstall, sidelining the Google map service that the
Internet giant has invested heavily in.
Apple will be replacing Google Maps, a pre-loaded app so far
on the iPhone and iPad, with its own in-house map service,
delivering a big blow to Google, which gets about half its map
traffic from Apple devices.
The move signals that the friendship between Apple and
Google -- whose former CEO once sat on Apple's board -- is long
over, and underscores Apple's efforts to reduce its ties with
Google, said Colin Gillis, analyst with BGC Partners.
"What happens if one day Google decides to not provide Apple
with maps," said Gillis. "You can't have that kind of dependency
on a competitor."
Apple's map service comes with three-dimensional images of
cities called "Flyover" along with real-time traffic updates and
also turn-by-turn navigation, the last a feature that Google has
in Android devices but had not made available in Apple devices.
And Siri, the innovative voice-activated iPhone
search-feature users have criticized as faulty and inadequate,
is now available on iPads and recites a larger database of
answers, especially sports, restaurants and movies.
Siri is also integrated into the new mapping service so
users can ask for step-by-step directions.
While Apple is late to the game with turn-by-turn
directions, Forrester analyst Charles Golvin said that Apple's
new service featured various nice touches, demonstrating Apple's
ability to take an experience offered by rivals and "go even
further."
He also cited a new app for iPhone and iPads called Passbook
that organizes a user's electronic airline tickets, movie
tickets and restaurant loyalty cards. The app is a "harbinger
of them doing much, much more," said Golvin, pointing to the
electronic payment and mobile commerce market.
Finally, executives said Apple has integrated No. 1 social
network Facebook deeper into the operating system,
allowing Siri-users to post photos with voice commands.
THE EDGE
Long lines marked the beginning of the week-long annual
Worldwide Developers' Conference, where Apple developers rub
shoulders with employees, test the latest products and software,
and connect with peers. Apple kicked off proceedings by touting
its hardware, its biggest edge over Google.
The consumer device giant introduced an all-new addition to
its MacBook Pro lineup, Apple's highest-end laptops. At 0.7
inches and weighing under 4.5 pounds, the new MacBook Pro ranks
among the thinnest laptops in the market and will hit store
shelves months before many Microsoft Windows-equipped
"Ultrabooks." They will employ the "retina" displays that have
won strong positive reviews for the new iPad, but start at
$2,199.
Along with the introduction of the new MacBook Pro, Apple
also updated it current Mac lineup including the MacBook Air.
Marketing chief Phil Schiller outlined how the redesigned
MacBook Air notebooks will be about $100 cheaper on average than
predecessors, but sport quicker Intel Corp processors,
potentially eating into territory staked out by Hewlett-Packard
, Dell Inc and other PC makers.
Analysts have speculated that the company will begin
aggressively competing on price, gradually shrinking the premium
its Macs carry in general.
More than ever, Apple finds itself in a pitched battle with
Google: in smartphones, cloud computing, and a never-ending
competition to attract the best software developers. That is
crucial as Apple looks to draw users deeper into its
applications ecosystem.
Cook told the audience that customers have downloaded more
than 30 billion Apple apps so far, choosing from more than
650,000 apps -- the largest library in the industry.
Battling in many arenas, the rivals employ different
weapons. Apple's vise-like grip on its ecosystem - with the
closely managed app store and its seamless integration with the
hardware - stands in sharp contrast to Google's free-for-all
approach.
The open system approach, reminiscent of Microsoft Corp's
hugely successful strategy of creating standard-setting
software that runs on a variety of hardware, has allowed Android
to capture the market lead in smartphones, albeit with nothing
close to Apple's profit margins.
Android has also helped create several potent hardware rivals
to Apple. Samsung Electronics' Android-driven Galaxy
SIII is drawing favorable comparisons to iPhone and Amazon.com
Inc's cheaper Kindle Fire is challenging Apple in
tablets and digital content.
The move - years in the making - to replace Google Maps is a
dramatic example of how the rivalry between the companies has
been evolving.
Google has invested huge sums in mapping technology over the
years, and about half its map traffic now comes from iPhones and
iPads. Among other things, the traffic from those devices
reveals valuable location data that helps improve the mapping
service and provides features like real-time traffic reports.
