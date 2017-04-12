April 12 Apple Inc has hired a team of biomedical engineers as part of a secret initiative, initially envisioned by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, to develop sensors to treat diabetes, CNBC reported citing three people familiar with the matter.

The engineers are expected to work at a nondescript office in Palo Alto, miles (km) away from the corporate headquarters, CNBC said. (cnb.cx/2nGgn9P)

