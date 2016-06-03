(Repeats to replace previous update with no changes to text)

June 2 Apple Inc said some of its services which suffered an outage, including its App Store, resumed services following a more than two-hour outage on Thursday.

However, some other services related to iCloud and the iPhone maker's Photos application continued to remain unavailable for some users. (apple.co/1Uk10Yx)

The issues appear to have started just before 4 p.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (2000 GMT), according to a timeline provided on Apple's U.S. support page. The App Store functionality was restored at about 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Apple was not available to provide additional information or comment on the outage, outside regular business hours.

"We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available," the company said on the website. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Bill Rigby)