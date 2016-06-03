(Repeats to replace previous update with no changes to text)
June 2 Apple Inc said some of its
services which suffered an outage, including its App Store,
resumed services following a more than two-hour outage on
Thursday.
However, some other services related to iCloud and the
iPhone maker's Photos application continued to remain
unavailable for some users. (apple.co/1Uk10Yx)
The issues appear to have started just before 4 p.m. U.S.
Eastern Daylight Time (2000 GMT), according to a timeline
provided on Apple's U.S. support page. The App Store
functionality was restored at about 6:30 p.m. EDT.
Apple was not available to provide additional information or
comment on the outage, outside regular business hours.
"We are investigating and will update the status as more
information becomes available," the company said on the website.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Shalini Nagarajan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Bill Rigby)