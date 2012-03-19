By David K. Randall
| NEW YORK, March 19
NEW YORK, March 19 Apple isn't the only
prominent company that analysts have tagged as a potential
source of dividend payouts. Investors can target the sweet spot
of reliable income and share price gains by buying companies
that are likely to initiate or increase dividends.
With nearly $100 billion in cash on its balance sheet, Apple
will initiate a dividend and share buyback that will total $45
billion over three years.
A quarterly dividend of $2.65 per share will begin in July,
marking Apple's 's first such payout since 1995.
It's a move that many institutional investors have been
expecting. Apple increased its earnings per share by 83 percent
in 2011, but its shares traded at price-to-earnings multiples
more in line with industries like railroads or grocery stores
than innovative technology businesses.
Apple's huge cash pile was one reason for its low P-E,
because investors were acting as if shareholders would never see
the benefit of that cash.
Here, then, are suggestions on how to build a dividend
strategy with Apple in mind:
OTHER TECH COMPANIES
Analysts expect Apple's large technology peers to follow the
leader and boost their dividend payouts.
"If anybody can make dividends cool, it's Apple," said
Christopher Davis, a fund analyst at Morningstar who covers
dividend funds.
With higher-than-average cash levels on their balance sheets
and strong brand names, many tech companies look more like
classic value companies than the go-go growth stocks of the late
1990s. Those cheap valuations may help these giant tech
companies sustain share gains even if the market rally fizzles.
Microsoft pays a dividend with a yield of 2.4
percent, while Cisco Systems pays a dividend yield of
1.6 percent. Higher dividends would make these large-cap
technology companies even more attractive to fund managers and
other institutional investors, analysts say.
And more dividend initiations could be coming out of Silicon
Valley. With Apple set to pay a dividend with a yield of 1.8
percent, Google now becomes one of the largest tech
companies that does not offer a payout. The company has some $45
billion in cash and is trading at a price-to-book value of 3.5,
well below Apple's 7.1 price-to-book value.
"Digesting the pending acquisition of Motorola Mobility will
keep them occupied for now, but longer term Google's core
business is a strong cash generator, and a dividend would be one
way to put that cash to work," said Daniel Ernst, an analyst at
Hudson Square Research in New York.
A technology-focused ETF could be another way to play
possible dividend increases in the sector. The $9.5 billion
Technology Select SPDR, for example, is top heavy with
dividend payers Apple, Microsoft, International Business
Machines and AT&T accounting for 41 percent of the
fund's assets. Google is the fifth-largest holding at 5.3
percent.
The fund, which costs 18 cents per $100 invested, yields
1.33 percent.
GROWING DIVIDEND FUNDS
The volatility in the stock market last year made dividend
strategies increasingly popular. Dividend-focused funds and ETFs
collectively had $17.3 billion in inflows last year, despite a
broader investor push away from equity funds, according to
Morningstar data.
It's a trend that shows few signs of letting up, despite a
new risk: the end of low tax rates on dividends. Dividend income
tax rules are set to revert to the pre-George W. Bush era, which
means dividends will be taxed at ordinary income rates of up to
39.6 percent. The tax is currently 15 percent.
Investors who focus on dividends argue that they are a sign
of a strong balance sheet and a proven business model. Classic
dividend payers like Johnson & Johnson and Exxon Mobil
tend to hold their value during volatile markets because
of the payouts, said Linda Duessel, a senior equity strategist
at Federated Investors specializing in equity income.
What's more, many blue chip companies pay higher dividends
than 10-year Treasurys, which currently yield about 2.4 percent.
While these stocks come with more risks than U.S. bonds, their
large cash positions are attractive to income-seeking investors.
The $9.6 billion Vanguard Dividend Growth fund is
one way to target companies upping their shareholder payouts. It
yields 1.9 percent and costs 34 cents per $100 invested.
Automatic Data Processing, Occidental Petroleum
and PepsiCo are among its largest holdings.
Be prepared for the fund to lag the market during rallies
like the current one. The fund is up 7.1 percent so far this
year, which is five percentage points behind the broad S&P 500
index.
Its long-term performance is better, however. The fund is up
an annualized 5.6 percent over the last 10 years, or 1.7
percentage points above the S&P 500.
(Reporting By David Randall; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and
Steve Orlofsky)