BRIEF-First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by Fountain Asset Corp
TOKYO, June 19 The president of Japan's largest mobile carrier, NTT Docomo Inc, said on Tuesday it would be difficult for it to sell Apple Inc's iPhone in Japan given Docomo's current strategy of pushing multiple smartphone platforms.
Docomo has balked at Apple's condition that the iPhone comprise half of Docomo phone sales, President Ryuji Yamada told a general shareholders' meeting. Not being able to map Docomo-specific networks onto the iPhone is also a problem, Yamada said.
As of Monday, Docomo had sold 2.1 million smartphones since the start of April, he said. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
Feb 13 Auto repair-center operator Service King Paint & Body LLC, owned by Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, is considering a potential sale of the company for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources.