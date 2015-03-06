(Adds additional details, additional graphic link, updates to
close)
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, March 6 Apple Inc, the
largest U.S. company by market value, will join the Dow Jones
industrial average, replacing AT&T Inc, in a change
that reflects the dominant position of the iPhone maker in the
U.S. consumer economy.
The decision to nudge aside AT&T, which has been part of the
Dow for the better part of a century, is a recognition of how
communications and technology have evolved. It's also a marker
of Apple's transformation, from a struggling company with a
small, fervent following two decades ago, into the nation's
predominant consumer tech company.
"This is a sign of the times, and it might get everyone to
look at the Dow more than they have been," said Richard Sichel,
who oversees $2 billion as chief investment officer at
Philadelphia Trust Co. "It would be difficult to pick any 30
companies that would cover the entire economy, especially
compared with the S&P 500, but it does give the Dow more
credibility."
The action, by S&P Dow Jones Indices, had been widely
expected since Apple split its shares seven-for-one in June of
last year.
AT&T declined to comment on its removal from the average, of
which it has been a member for most of the last 100 years. The
stock was added to the Dow in 1916, the year after the
first-ever transcontinental telephone call. It was removed in
2004, but after SBC Communications renamed itself AT&T following
a 2005 merger, it was reinstated.
"It was a new way of life: telephones, back then 100 years
ago, these talking machines," said Howard Silverblatt, index
analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Back then, AT&T was it, end
of story."
TWIST OF FATE
After Apple's stock split, many investors felt it was only a
matter of time before the company, whose high stock price had
previously made it unsuitable for the price-weighted index,
would join it.
The Dow industrials is the oldest U.S. stock average, first
published in 1896. Its compact size - just 30 names - and its
mission to reflect the U.S. economy means that many retail
investors are more familiar with it than other indexes covering
a broader cross-section of the market.
Even though professional managers generally benchmark
against the S&P 500, additions and removals from the Dow are
still a big event on Wall Street. It was last altered in
September 2013 when Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Visa Inc
and Nike Inc were added.
Apple did not respond to requests for comment. The company
has a market capitalization of $737 billion, making it twice the
size of the second-largest Dow component, Exxon Mobil Corp
.
Shares of Apple rose 0.15 percent to $126.60 on Friday,
while those of AT&T fell 1.5 percent to $33.48.
In a twist of fate, Apple owes some of its success to its
partnership with AT&T over the iPhone, the device that propelled
Apple's dominance. The iPhone first hit the market in 2007 with
AT&T as its exclusive carrier, a deal that continued for more
than three years.
Since the iPhone's introduction, Apple's annual revenue has
risen more than sevenfold, from $24.6 billion in 2007 to $182.8
billion most recently. AT&T saw 11 percent revenue growth over
the same period to $132.4 billion in 2014.
"There's irony in that they are replacing AT&T, which helped
them lift off to begin with," said Neil Azous, founder of
Stamford, Connecticut-based advisory firm Rareview Macro.
Despite Apple's size, as of Thursday's close it would only
have a 4.66 percent weighting in the Dow because of its price,
the index company said. Apple will join the average after the
close of trading on March 18.
Most of the assets indexed to the Dow industrials do so
through the S&P Dow Jones Industrials exchange-traded fund
, commonly known as the "Dow Diamonds." It had about
$12.5 billion in assets as of Thursday. By comparison, more than
$1.9 trillion in assets track the S&P, including mutual funds
and ETFs.
Kevin Landis, chief investment officer of Firsthand Capital
Management, a Silicon Valley-based technology-investing
specialist with $300 million in assets under management, said he
hopes that this is not a sign that Apple is past its prime.
"The Dow Jones is such a backwards-looking list, I cringed
when Intel and Microsoft were added," Landis
said. "I'm cringing today. Let's hope Apple can defy the forces
of history."
Intel and Microsoft joined the average in November 1999, and
their performance was weak for years following.
(Reporting by David Gaffen; additional reporting by Jonathan
Spicer, Jessica Toonkel and Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Dan
Burns, Bernadette Baum, Steve Orlofsky and Christian Plumb)