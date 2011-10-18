SAN FRANCISCO Oct 18 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) reported a rare miss in quarterly revenue that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Shares fell after the results in after-market trading.

Apple said its revenue rose to $28.27 billion but was lower than the average analyst estimate of $29.69 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Poornima Gupta; Editing by Gary Hill)