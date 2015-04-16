By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, April 16
NEW YORK, April 16 Apple Inc's
cooperation with a court-appointed monitor has "sharply
declined" as he reviews the iPad maker's antitrust compliance
policies, the monitor wrote in a report to a judge.
Michael Bromwich, who became Apple's monitor after it was
found liable for conspiring to raise e-book prices, said in a
report on Thursday that Apple objected to providing information
and "inappropriately" attempted to limit his activities.
Bromwich, whose relationship with Apple has been testy since
the start, had indicated that relations had improved in a report
in October to U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan.
However, he said in his latest report that the company
recently had taken a more "adversarial tone" in discussions.
"We have conducted no interviews since January, and Apple
has rejected our recent requests for interviews," Bromwich
wrote.
Despite those difficulties, Bromwich said he had interviewed
Apple's entire board and executive team, and Apple had made
progress in developing a "comprehensive and effective"
compliance program.
Representatives for Apple did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Bromwich, a former U.S. Justice Department inspector
general, was appointed by Cote in October 2013 after she found
the company liable in the civil antitrust case brought by the
Justice Department.
Cote ruled that Apple played a "central role" in scheming
from late 2009 into early 2010 with five publishers to raise
e-book prices and impede competitors such as Amazon.com Inc
.
The publishers include Lagardere SCA's Hachette
Book Group Inc, News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers
LLC, Penguin Group Inc, CBS Corp's Simon & Schuster Inc
and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH's Macmillan.
Apple has appealed, arguing it engaged in pro-competitive
conduct when it entered an e-books market in 2010 dominated by
Amazon. During arguments in December, a three-judge panel
appeared sympathetic to Apple's arguments.
If Apple wins the appeal, it could jeopardize a related $450
million settlement among Apple, 33 attorneys general, and
lawyers for a class of consumers.
A separate appeal by Apple seeking to disqualify Bromwich
was heard in March. Apple said Bromwich has been overly
aggressive in seeking interviews with executives and engaging in
private discussions with the Justice Department.
Apple has also objected to Bromwich's fees, initially $1,100
an hour before being reduced to an undisclosed amount.
The case is U.S. v. Apple Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-02826.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York. Editing by Noeleen
Walder and Andre Grenon)