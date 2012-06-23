By Basil Katz
| NEW YORK, June 22
NEW YORK, June 22 A U.S. judge on Friday set a
2013 trial date for a lawsuit from the U.S. government accusing
Apple and book publishers of conspiring to fix the
prices of electronic books.
Following a hearing in Manhattan federal court, U.S.
District Judge Denise Cote said a bench trial in the case will
begin June 3, 2013, for Apple and two publishers who are
fighting the antitrust charges.
The U.S. Justice Department sued Apple in April, saying it
colluding with five publishers to boost e-book prices in early
2010, as the Silicon Valley giant was launching its popular iPad
tablet.
Amazon Inc, which makes the Kindle e-reader, had
long sold e-books for as little as $9.99. The government
complaint quoted Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs as wanting
to offer publishers a means to boost prices, and "create a real
mainstream e-books market at $12.99 and $14.99."
Apple argues it has not conspired with anyone or fixed
prices for e-books in an effort to thwart Amazon's dominance of
that fast-growing market.
Apple says that its foray into e-books has actually fueled
demand for e-books by forcing Amazon and rivals, including
Barnes & Noble Inc, to compete more aggressively,
including by upgrading e-reader technology.
The publishers Macmillan and Penguin Group, which are
respectively units of Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH
and Pearson Plc, are fighting the antitrust case.
News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers, CBS Corp's
Simon & Schuster and Lagardere SCA's Hachette
Book Group settled the case with the U.S. Justice Department.
The three publishers are also on track to submit a
settlement proposal to the judge by the end of the summer to
resolve claims by a group of U.S. states, lawyers for the book
companies and the states said on Friday.
"I am confident that we'll get all 50 states and six
territories and common wealths to sign on" to the settlement,
said Gary Becker, a Connecticut assistant Attorney General.
The case is In Re: Electronic Books Antitrust Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-2293.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)