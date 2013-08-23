BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark CEO's FY16 total compensation was $15.7 mln
* CEO Thomas J. Falk's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $12.2 million in FY 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsrNst) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 23 The U.S. government on Friday offered to cut in half the length of a proposed injunction to punish Apple Inc for conspiring with five major publishers to raise e-book prices.
In a court filing, the U.S. Department of Justice and 33 U.S. states and territories recommended reducing the injunction's length to five years from 10, with a chance to seek a "limited number" of one-year extensions if events warrant.
They said this change would limit the chance that the decree could outlive its usefulness and "unnecessarily harm" Apple.
They also proposed the staggered renegotiation of Apple's contracts with the publishers, in a manner proposed by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan, who oversees the case.
Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
* Great Western Bancorp Inc elects three members to its board of directors and conducts other business
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce files for debt shelf of up to $ 6 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsfjkG) Further company coverage: