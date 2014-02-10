By Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Feb 10 Apple Inc on Monday
lost its latest bid to put a court-appointed antitrust monitor
on hold, after a federal appeals court rejected its argument
that the monitor's work was causing it irreparable harm.
In a brief order, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
New York said that monitor Michael Bromwich may continue to
examine Apple's antitrust compliance policies while the company
pursues a broader appeal seeking to remove him altogether.
However, the court's order addressed some of Apple's
concerns, making it clear that there are limits to the monitor's
powers.
An Apple spokesman declined to comment.
In a statement, a Department of Justice spokeswoman said the
government was pleased with the decision.
"Today's ruling makes abundantly clear that Apple must now
cooperate with the court-appointed monitor," said the
spokeswoman, Gina Talamona.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote installed Bromwich in
October, three months after she found Apple liable for
conspiring with five publishers to raise e-book prices.
Since then, Apple has fought a losing battle to put Bromwich
on ice, complaining that he has aggressively and improperly
sought interviews with key executives and broad access to
company documents beyond the scope of his duties.
Cote rejected Apple's protests in January, saying that the
company's reaction only underscored the necessity of an external
monitor.
During oral arguments before a three-judge panel of the 2nd
Circuit last week, lawyers for the Department of Justice agreed
that Bromwich's duties were limited to assessing Apple's
compliance policies and its efforts to disseminate those
policies to its workers effectively.
Bromwich, the government said, would not be permitted to
investigate whether Apple employees are actually complying with
antitrust laws; if he comes across any evidence of violations,
he must turn it over to Cote.
At the time, U.S. Circuit Judge Gerald Lynch seized on that
concession as a potential compromise to assuage Apple's concerns
that Bromwich had overreached. On Monday, the court took up that
suggestion, denying Apple's request for a stay with the
understanding that "the monitor will conduct his activities
within the bounds" the government had described.
In the meantime, Apple will pursue its appeal of Cote's
liability funding and her decision to install a monitor, a
process that will likely last for months.
Bromwich declined to comment through a spokeswoman.
A trial is scheduled for May before Cote to determine how
much Apple will have to pay in damages over e-book claims
brought by 33 state attorneys general and class action attorneys
representing consumers from 16 states. The plaintiffs are
seeking $840 million, according to court documents.
The case is U.S. v. Apple, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-60.