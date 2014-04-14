By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, April 14
NEW YORK, April 14 Apple Inc has made a
"promising start" to enhancing its antitrust compliance program
after being found liable last year for conspiring to raise
e-book prices, but more work is required, a court-appointed
monitor said Monday.
The assessment came in the first report issued by the
monitor, Michael Bromwich, who found himself the subject of a
bitter fight by Apple to put his work on hold while it pursues
an appeal.
In a 77-page report filed in U.S. District Court in New
York, Bromwich said the relationship between his team and Apple
has "significantly improved" since a federal appeals court in
February rejected the iPhone maker's bid to halt his
work.
But Bromwich said while progress had been made in enhancing
Apple's antitrust compliance program as ordered by U.S. District
Judge Denise Cote, his team has only been able to speak with a
limited number of company employees.
The monitoring team has been unsuccessful in speaking with
senior members of Apple and "still lacks a significant amount of
the information it needs to fulfill its monitoring obligations,"
he said.
"Based on the information Apple has provided to date, our
view is that Apple has made a promising start to enhancing its
antitrust compliance program, but that Apple still has much work
to do," Bromwich wrote.
A lawyer for Apple declined comment. A spokeswoman for the
U.S. Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Bromwich, a former Justice Department inspector general, was
appointed by Cote as monitor in October, three months after she
found the company liable in the civil antitrust case.
The judge had in July found that Apple played a "central
role" in scheming from late 2009 into early 2010 with five
publishers to raise e-book prices and impede competitors such as
Amazon.com Inc.
The publishers previously agreed to settle with the Justice
Department and pay more than $166 million to resolve related
states attorneys general lawsuits and consumer class actions.
The publishers included Lagardere SCA's Hachette
Book Group Inc, News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers
LLC, Penguin Group (USA) Inc, CBS Corp's Simon &
Schuster Inc and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH's
Macmillan.
Apple had fought against Bromwich being able to carry on in
his role as monitor, contending he aggressively and improperly
sought interviews with top executives and broad access to
company documents.
But in February, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
New York rejected Apple's bid to put the monitor on hold.
In the wake of that ruling, Bromwich said "there has been a
shift of tone in our relationship with Apple," and Apple has
demonstrated "a greater commitment to resolving lingering
disputes."
The report said Apple has fulfilled a requirement by Cote to
appoint an internal antitrust compliance officer, hiring Deena
Said, a former in-house attorney at Hitachi Ltd.
But Bromwich said Apple needs to take further steps to
achieve the court's goals, including improving its
record-keeping procedures and provide more information related
to training of its personnel.
Apple continues to challenge the monitor's activities at the
appellate level. It is also appealing the liability finding as
it faces a July 14 trial on damages. Lawyers for the plaintiffs
say they are entitled to $840 million.
The company sought permission late Monday to appeal a order
by Cote last month granting class certification in the consumer
class action.
The consolidated case is In Re: Electronic Books Antitrust
Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New
York, No. 11-md-02293.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)