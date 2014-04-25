NEW YORK, April 25 A U.S. appeals court will
consider Apple Inc's request to put off a trial
scheduled for July to determine how much the iPad maker must pay
in damages to customers in more than two dozen states over
e-book price fixing.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said in a
brief order on Friday that a three-judge panel will hear Apple's
argument on why the trial should be put on hold while it appeals
a judge's ruling that it conspired with five publishers to raise
e-book prices.
The judge, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in New York, had
denied Apple's request to postpone the trial on Wednesday. Cote
ruled last year after a non-jury trial that Apple had conspired
with the publishers in an effort to impede competitors such as
Amazon.com Inc.
The plaintiffs pursuing the case are seeking up to $840
million in damages for consumers.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Joseph Ax; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)