By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 13 The U.S. Justice Department has
determined that Apple Inc has implemented significant
improvements to its antitrust compliance program and that a
court-appointed monitor's term does not need extended, according
to a court filing.
The Justice Department in a letter filed late Monday in
Manhattan federal court said its recommendation was despite
Apple's "challenging relationship" with Michael Bromwich, who
was named monitor after the iPad maker was found liable for
conspiring to raise e-book prices.
The Justice Department said its decision to not recommend
extending the monitorship beyond its two-year term was "not an
easy one," as Apple "never embraced a cooperative working
relationship with the monitor."
But the department said it was giving greater weight to
Bromwich's "assessment that Apple has put in place a meaningful
antitrust compliance program than to the difficult path it took
to achieve this result."
In the joint-letter to U.S. District Judge Denise Cote,
Apple acknowledged its relationship with Bromwich was "rocky at
times," but said it would continue to comply with its
obligations.
Neither Apple nor Bromwich immediately responded to requests
for comment Tuesday.
Bromwich, a former U.S. Justice Department inspector general
whose relationship with Apple has been strained from the outset,
was named in October 2013 by Cote after she found Apple liable
in a civil antitrust case brought by the Justice
Department.
Cote found Apple schemed with five book publishers from 2009
to 2010 to raise e-book prices in an effort to slow competitors
such as Amazon.com Inc.
The publishers - Lagardere SCA's Hachette Book
Group Inc, News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers LLC,
Penguin Group Inc, CBS Corp's Simon & Schuster Inc and
Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH's Macmillan - settled
the allegations.
In June, a divided U.S. appeals court in New York upheld
Cote's finding, rejecting Apple's argument that it had engaged
in pro-competitive behavior.
Apple is considering whether to appeal that decision to the
U.S. Supreme Court.
If it stands, the appellate ruling would require Apple to
pay $450 million in a settlement of related claims by 31 states,
Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and consumers.
The case is U.S. v. Apple et al, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 12-2826.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York Editing by W Simon)