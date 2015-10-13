(Updates with judge's ruling on Apple's monitor)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Oct 13 A U.S. judge on Tuesday agreed
to not extend the term of a court-appointed monitor assigned to
review Apple Inc's antitrust compliance program despite
the difficult environment the monitor faced in dealing with the
iPad maker.
The decision from U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in
Manhattan came a day after the U.S. Justice Department
recommended not extending the appointment of Michael Bromwich,
who was named monitor after Apple was found liable for
conspiring to raise e-book prices.
Cote noted that Bromwich had faced a "challenging
relationship" with Apple, which fought unsuccessfully to
disqualify him as monitor. The Justice Department said its
recommendation was "not an easy one" given that relationship.
But Cote said Bromwich had "persevered and made numerous
recommendations to Apple for the improvement of its antitrust
compliance program," the vast majority of which Apple
implemented.
"The monitor has ably performed a significant public service
in a difficult environment," Cote wrote.
The decision means that Bromwich's two-year term will end on
Friday. Bromwich declined through a spokeswoman to comment.
Apple also declined comment. In its joint-letter with the
Justice Department on Monday, Apple acknowledged its
relationship with Bromwich was "rocky at times," but said it
would continue to comply with its obligations.
Bromwich, a former U.S. Justice Department inspector
general, was named in October 2013 by Cote after she found Apple
liable in a civil antitrust case brought by the Justice
Department.
Since Bromwich's appointment, Apple repeatedly tried to have
him ousted, saying he was aggressively seeking interviews with
executives and engaging in private discussions with the Justice
Department.
For his part, Bromwich, a lawyer, faulted Apple for refusing
to provide access and adopting an "adversarial tone" toward him.
Cote found Apple schemed with five book publishers from 2009
to 2010 to raise e-book prices in an effort to slow competitors
such as Amazon.com Inc.
The publishers - Lagardere SCA's Hachette Book
Group Inc, News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers LLC,
Penguin Group Inc, CBS Corp's Simon & Schuster Inc and
Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH's Macmillan - settled
the allegations.
In June, a divided U.S. appeals court in New York upheld
Cote's finding, rejecting Apple's argument that it had engaged
in pro-competitive behavior.
Apple is considering whether to appeal that decision to the
U.S. Supreme Court.
If it stands, the appellate ruling would require Apple to
pay $450 million in a settlement of related claims by 31 states,
Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and consumers.
The case is U.S. v. Apple Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-2826.
