July 16 Apple Inc has agreed to pay
$450 million to resolve U.S. state and consumer claims the iPad
manufacturer conspired with five major publishers to fix e-book
prices, according to court records filed Wednesday.
But the settlement, which would provide $400 million for
consumers, is conditioned on the outcome of a pending appeal of
a New York federal judge's ruling last year that Apple was
liable for violating antitrust laws.
A ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York reversing the liability finding could under the settlement
either reduce the amount Apple pays to $70 million, with $50
million for consumers, or eliminate payments altogether.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond, Alison Frankel and Jonathan Stempel
in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)